Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 15,527 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,527 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $83.19. 748,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,131. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.83. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

