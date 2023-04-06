Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYF. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

SYF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.99. 2,301,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,780,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $41.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More

