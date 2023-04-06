Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $426.60.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $378.36 on Thursday. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $392.79. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,283,105 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Synopsys by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

