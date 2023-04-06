Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $426.60.
SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
Synopsys Stock Performance
NASDAQ SNPS opened at $378.36 on Thursday. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $392.79. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,283,105 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Synopsys by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synopsys (SNPS)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.