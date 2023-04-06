Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Shares Down 0.8%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating) was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.43 and last traded at $38.43. Approximately 260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $38.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13.

Get Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.08% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF

The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Composite 1500 index. The fund aims to provide capital growth from an actively managed fund of funds portfolio composed of three stratified-weight US ETFs, while seeking to reduce market risk through a defined risk hedging process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.