Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Target by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,954,000 after acquiring an additional 660,229 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE TGT opened at $165.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.22. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

