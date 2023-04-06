TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for TD SYNNEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.02. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TD SYNNEX’s current full-year earnings is $11.54 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TD SYNNEX’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

SNX opened at $93.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.89. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,144.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,201,767 shares of company stock valued at $504,652,598. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 79.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 338,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

