TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

SNX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $839,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,617.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,879,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,201,767 shares of company stock valued at $504,652,598. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after acquiring an additional 84,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,018,000 after buying an additional 211,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,192 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,017,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,270,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

