TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.58.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $123.96. 1,559,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.20 and its 200 day moving average is $122.28. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

