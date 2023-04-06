Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,063.90

Shares of Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,063.90 ($25.63) and traded as low as GBX 1,846 ($22.93). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,890 ($23.47), with a volume of 106,992 shares changing hands.

Telecom Plus Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,461.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,906.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,062.48.

About Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

