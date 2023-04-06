Terra Classic Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $724.74 million and $42.36 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004512 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003581 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,856,542,256,482 coins and its circulating supply is 5,894,605,257,783 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

