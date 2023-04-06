Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 3,750 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60.

On Monday, February 6th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $185.06. 123,336,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,557,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $364.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

