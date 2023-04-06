Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,646 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,958,441. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $180.49 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.74.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.