Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Reduced by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,469 shares of company stock worth $28,958,441. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $181.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $573.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $364.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

