Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $38,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 162,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Texas Instruments Stock Performance
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.
Texas Instruments Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.
Texas Instruments Company Profile
Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.
