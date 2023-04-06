Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $38,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 162,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.72. 903,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,262,526. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.58 and its 200 day moving average is $170.82. The stock has a market cap of $161.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

