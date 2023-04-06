The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $94.00 price objective on the stock.

OSK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.36.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $76.45 on Monday. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $106.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.77%.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

