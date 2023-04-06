The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HAIN. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.04. 31,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $454.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

