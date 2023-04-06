The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $19,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progressive Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.87. The company had a trading volume of 529,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.77. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $106.35 and a 12-month high of $147.85. The company has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

