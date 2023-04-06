The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $4,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,011,876.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,438 shares of company stock worth $7,368,783. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SMG traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $71.43. 213,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,417. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $120.66.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -32.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

