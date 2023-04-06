The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Southern stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,894. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.70. The company has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

