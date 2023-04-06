The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $133.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.34.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.