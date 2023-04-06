Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Alta Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 3.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $48,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 28,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $574.64. The stock had a trading volume of 238,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,408. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35. The stock has a market cap of $221.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.73.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

