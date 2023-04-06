Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TMO traded down $6.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $572.88. 130,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $220.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $618.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.73.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

