Threshold Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $366.74 million and $24.21 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00025403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00030381 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018799 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003520 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,037.85 or 1.00055749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,610,858,334.058607 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0368417 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $27,616,570.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

