Thungela Resources (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Investec

Thungela Resources (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Thungela Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TNGRF opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. Thungela Resources has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $22.10.
