Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.93

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.78. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 17,593 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

In other Titan Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar acquired 37,500 shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $36,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,834.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

