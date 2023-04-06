Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.93

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.78. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 17,593 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.