tomiNet (TOMI) Price Hits $2.33 on Major Exchanges

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $109.42 million and $10.35 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00008324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,932,686 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.10472466 USD and is up 2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8,843,659.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

