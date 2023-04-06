TPG Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 8,004 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,201% compared to the average volume of 615 put options.

Institutional Trading of TPG

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the third quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the third quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the second quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

TPG Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TPG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 71,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20. TPG has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $44.43.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that TPG will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. TPG’s payout ratio is presently -999.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

