Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 20,008 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 231% compared to the average daily volume of 6,040 call options.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

EWJ traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.76. The company had a trading volume of 862,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,013. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.