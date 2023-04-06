TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Raymond James

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

TCBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBK opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.08). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 473.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

