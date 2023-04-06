Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) & SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Critical Analysis

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Rating) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
62.3% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Triple P shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of SmartRent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Triple P and SmartRent, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Triple P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|SmartRent
|0
|1
|5
|0
|2.83
Profitability
This table compares Triple P and SmartRent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Triple P
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SmartRent
|-57.40%
|-23.15%
|-16.00%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Triple P and SmartRent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Triple P
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SmartRent
|$167.82 million
|2.97
|-$96.32 million
|($0.49)
|-5.10
Triple P has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SmartRent.
Volatility & Risk
Triple P has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartRent has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Triple P beats SmartRent on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Triple P
Triple P NV designs, builds, delivers, and manages information and communication technology solutions for client-server. It also provides consulting, maintenance, and installation services in the field of system integration. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, Netherlands.
About SmartRent
SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.
