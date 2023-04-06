Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Raymond James downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $55.00, but opened at $53.42. Triumph Financial shares last traded at $55.09, with a volume of 7,370 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price target on Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Triumph Financial news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.78 per share, for a total transaction of $132,622.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,967.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 34,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,393,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.78 per share, with a total value of $132,622.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,967.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $112.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Financial

(Get Rating)

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.