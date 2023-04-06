True Signal LP Buys Shares of 8,283 Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

True Signal LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 8,783.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after buying an additional 837,450 shares during the period. Towle & Co acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,354,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,340,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,164,000 after buying an additional 609,435 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,795,000 after buying an additional 423,260 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.09.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.21. The company had a trading volume of 283,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,578. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $52.06.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 141.99%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

