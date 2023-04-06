True Signal LP Invests $1.19 Million in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

True Signal LP purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after buying an additional 478,224 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after buying an additional 410,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,598.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after buying an additional 389,725 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,129,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,844,000 after buying an additional 366,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $426,897.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,840.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $598,595.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,372.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.98. 330,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,068. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

