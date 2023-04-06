True Signal LP Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

True Signal LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. United Airlines comprises about 1.2% of True Signal LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.50. 2,504,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,463,857. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.97.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

