True Signal LP Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

True Signal LP bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,308 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. Tapestry accounts for about 1.5% of True Signal LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tapestry by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 385,472 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,818,000 after buying an additional 78,059 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 221,465 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry Stock Down 2.5 %
TPR stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.46. 1,492,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44.
Tapestry Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. Barclays cut shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
