True Signal LP Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

True Signal LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,000. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 5.0% of True Signal LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,326,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $11.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $522.56. 245,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,783. The company has a fifty day moving average of $522.49 and a 200 day moving average of $468.91. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $553.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Argus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.63.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

