True Signal LP Purchases Shares of 11,157 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

True Signal LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chewy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHWY traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.42. 1,396,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,318,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.76 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHWY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,721,251.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,020.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,721,251.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,020.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,472.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,727 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

