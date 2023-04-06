True Signal LP Purchases Shares of 33,719 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

True Signal LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,417,000 after acquiring an additional 291,981 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,178,000 after buying an additional 136,714 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,927,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,657,000 after buying an additional 404,708 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

BLMN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.64. 224,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,476. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Stories

