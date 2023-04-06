True Signal LP Takes $335,000 Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

True Signal LP purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. True Signal LP owned 0.07% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 711,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 378,021 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,704,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 872,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,715,000 after buying an additional 122,023 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,582,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,536,000 after buying an additional 121,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on RUTH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Increases Dividend

RUTH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.05. 36,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. The company has a market cap of $513.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $22.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Further Reading

