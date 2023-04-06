True Signal LP Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

True Signal LP acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 240.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $1,590,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,247. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $104.69.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

