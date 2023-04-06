TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Trading Down 0.5%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.03 and last traded at $27.03. 7,180 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 13.16% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

