TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Up 0% This Week

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $2.09 billion and approximately $873.13 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,029,653,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,088,879,051 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

