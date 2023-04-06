Trumpcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $340,950.41 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $9.97 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,876.18 or 0.06684364 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00064438 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00021678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040270 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017498 BTC.

Trumpcoin Profile

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

