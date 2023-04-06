Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $164,800.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,109 shares in the company, valued at $34,488,890.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $220,680.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $234,000.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $217,320.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $194,160.00.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of TRUP stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.15. 538,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $89.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $109.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,573,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,221,000 after purchasing an additional 79,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,116,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,053,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

