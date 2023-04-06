Trustees of Princeton University Lowers Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Trustees of Princeton University lowered its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,537,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,700 shares during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties makes up approximately 58.9% of Trustees of Princeton University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Trustees of Princeton University’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $29,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 185,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 30,719 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,884,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JBG SMITH Properties

In other news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $757,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.97. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.

Featured Stories

