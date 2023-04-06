Tufton Capital Management Has $4.26 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,603,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,833,000 after buying an additional 293,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,672,000 after acquiring an additional 431,351 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 342,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,317,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $334.84. 1,276,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825,558. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $354.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.89.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

