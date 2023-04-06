Tufton Capital Management Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tufton Capital Management cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.3% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

BMY stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,870,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100,854. The stock has a market cap of $149.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.77. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

