Tufton Capital Management Sells 50 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $483,831,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,504 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $134,642,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower Stock Up 0.7 %

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.76.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.20. 401,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,040. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.57 and a 200 day moving average of $210.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

