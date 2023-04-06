Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.62.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total value of $322,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,353.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $347.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.13. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $440.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

