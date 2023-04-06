Tyman (LON:TYMN) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Tyman (LON:TYMN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.35) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.21% from the company’s current price.

Tyman Stock Performance

Shares of TYMN traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 225.50 ($2.80). The stock had a trading volume of 688,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,649. The firm has a market cap of £442.66 million, a P/E ratio of 939.58, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 249.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 229.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Tyman has a 52 week low of GBX 182.40 ($2.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 327 ($4.06).

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyman

In other news, insider Jason Ashton sold 8,643 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.92), for a total value of £20,311.05 ($25,224.85). In other news, insider Jo Hallas sold 69,194 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.98), for a total value of £166,065.60 ($206,241.43). Also, insider Jason Ashton sold 8,643 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.92), for a total value of £20,311.05 ($25,224.85). Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

